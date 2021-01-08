Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovations Summit

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tyler McQuiston 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Education and Training Command, and Air Force Personnel Center partnered together to host a two day Innovation Summit, with multiple speakers and group exercises to inspire Airmen to be innovative.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810681
    VIRIN: 210805-F-RI984-0001
    Filename: DOD_108524150
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovations Summit, by A1C Tyler McQuiston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    AETC
    Innovation
    AFPC
    IMSC

