    U.S. Air Force Supports Operation Allies Refuge

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, flies to Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA), Afghanistan, in support of Operation Allies Refuge, Aug. 17, 2021. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the U.S. State Department in the departure of U.S. and allied civilian personnel from Afghanistan, and to evacuate Afghan allies safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810668
    VIRIN: 210818-F-IG885-7002
    PIN: 210818
    Filename: DOD_108524061
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    816th EAS
    Afghanistan
    HKIA
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanevacuation

