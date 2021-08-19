Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    In honor of Women's Equality Day, this video highlights past and present employees of U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.

    Dr. Myra Gray, USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General: We recognize that August 26 is designated as “Women’s Equality Day.” This date was chosen in 1973 to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the right to vote.

    Master Sgt. Crystal Wilson, USASAC Human Resources: Women have served in the US Army since 1775. President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law in 1948. It granted women permanent status in the Regular and Reserve forces of all military branches. Women remain an essential part of the Army today as Soldiers, Army Civilians and Family members.

    Dr. Myra Gray: In celebrating Women’s Equality Day, the Army recognizes not only the importance of women’s contributions but also the value of diversity and being inclusive. I am proud to say that the many women of USASAC play a large role in its success -- as they bring a variety of experiences, cultures and values to an organization that is known as the Army’s Face to the World! We’ve come a long way!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 11:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810665
    VIRIN: 210819-A-JJ298-001
    Filename: DOD_108524032
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Richard Bumgardner
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    Dr. Myra Gray
    Master Sgt. Crystal Wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT