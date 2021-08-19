video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Women's Equality Day, this video highlights past and present employees of U.S. Army Security Assistance Command.



Dr. Myra Gray, USASAC's Deputy to the Commanding General: We recognize that August 26 is designated as “Women’s Equality Day.” This date was chosen in 1973 to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution granting women the right to vote.



Master Sgt. Crystal Wilson, USASAC Human Resources: Women have served in the US Army since 1775. President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law in 1948. It granted women permanent status in the Regular and Reserve forces of all military branches. Women remain an essential part of the Army today as Soldiers, Army Civilians and Family members.



Dr. Myra Gray: In celebrating Women’s Equality Day, the Army recognizes not only the importance of women’s contributions but also the value of diversity and being inclusive. I am proud to say that the many women of USASAC play a large role in its success -- as they bring a variety of experiences, cultures and values to an organization that is known as the Army’s Face to the World! We’ve come a long way!