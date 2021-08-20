Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Extraordinary Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs - B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Today (20 August 2021) NATO Foreign Ministers are holding an extraordinary virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss developments in Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810658
    VIRIN: 210820-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108523978
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Atlantic Council
    Afghanistan
    Ministers of Foreign Affairs
    Stoltenberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT