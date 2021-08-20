Extraordinary Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs - B-roll
BELGIUM
08.20.2021
Courtesy Video
Today (20 August 2021) NATO Foreign Ministers are holding an extraordinary virtual meeting of the North Atlantic Council to discuss developments in Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810658
|VIRIN:
|210820-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108523978
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Extraordinary Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs - B-roll
LEAVE A COMMENT