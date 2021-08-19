SAN DIEGO (Aug. 19, 2021) Capt. Walt M. Slaughter and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt read their orders and report relief during a change of command ceremony held on the flight deck aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Slaughter was relieved by Bauernschmidt. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffrey F. Yale/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810601
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-WD349-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108522899
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Walt M. Slaughter and Capt. Amy N. Bauernschmidt read their orders, by PO3 Jeffrey Yale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
