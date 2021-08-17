United States Airmen fill out an Air Force Form 978 following a mishap in the office. This video describes the process of correctly filling out the form along with a few tips to help. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810591
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-LK801-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108521744
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Form 978, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
