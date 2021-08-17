Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety Form 978

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    United States Airmen fill out an Air Force Form 978 following a mishap in the office. This video describes the process of correctly filling out the form along with a few tips to help. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810591
    VIRIN: 210817-F-LK801-0001
    Filename: DOD_108521744
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Form 978, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Louisiana
    Air Force
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Team Barksdale
    Strike Nation
    Strike Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT