    USSTRATCOM CC Shout Out Video to Army SMDC and JFCC IMD

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Adm. Charles Richard, U.S. Strategic Command commander, visited U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command warfighters and saw first hand their hard work & dedication to the mission. Hear what the commander had to say about his engagement.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810589
    VIRIN: 210818-A-RK500-975
    Filename: DOD_108521565
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    U.S. Strategic Command
    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense
    Admiral Charles Richard

