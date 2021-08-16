Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HR Does More Than Push Paper

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Cpl. Marcel Bassett 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 147th Human Resources Company based out of Arden Hills, Minnesota conducts their annual training at Fort McCoy. Even though the unit is full of human resources soldiers this training focuses on basic soldier skills in addition to their normal duties.

    National Guard
    Human Resources
    Basic Soldier Skills
    CSTX-2021
    GlobalMedic-2021

