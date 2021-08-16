The 147th Human Resources Company based out of Arden Hills, Minnesota conducts their annual training at Fort McCoy. Even though the unit is full of human resources soldiers this training focuses on basic soldier skills in addition to their normal duties.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 17:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810582
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-UO352-074
|Filename:
|DOD_108521119
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ARDEN HILLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HR Does More Than Push Paper, by CPL Marcel Bassett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
