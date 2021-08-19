Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Gragg Vaccine Statement

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Lee Laska 

    Military Health System

    CSM Gragg shares his personal story dealing with COVID and the loss associated with it and urges all to take precautions.

    Location: US

