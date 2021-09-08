Northern Strike 21-2: Sustainment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810553" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 36th Sustainment Brigade, of the Texas Army National Guard, participates in Northern Strike 21-2 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, to prepare for its mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)