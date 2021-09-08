The 36th Sustainment Brigade, of the Texas Army National Guard, participates in Northern Strike 21-2 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, to prepare for its mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 13:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810553
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-SB302-790
|Filename:
|DOD_108519430
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 21-2: Sustainment, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT