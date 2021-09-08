Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 21-2: Sustainment

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    The 36th Sustainment Brigade, of the Texas Army National Guard, participates in Northern Strike 21-2 at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, to prepare for its mobilization in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two-week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810553
    VIRIN: 210809-F-SB302-790
    Filename: DOD_108519430
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Texas National Guard
    36th Sustainment Brigade
    Camp Grayling
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

