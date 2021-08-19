DPG Commander COL Brian Hoffman discusses COVID mandates and introduces himself
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 12:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810546
|VIRIN:
|210819-A-RF501-502
|PIN:
|210819
|Filename:
|DOD_108519137
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|DUGWAY, UT, US
|Hometown:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DPG Commander COL Brian Hoffman discusses COVID mandates and introduces himself, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT