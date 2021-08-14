Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division Mobilizes Immediate Response Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary J VanDyke 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force prepare personnel and equipment for a deployment to the U. S. Central Command Area of Operations from Joint Base Charleston on August 14, 2021. The Immediate Response Force is charged with remaining ready to answer the Nation’s call to deploy to anywhere in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810534
    VIRIN: 210814-A-BI588-654
    PIN: 588654
    Filename: DOD_108518290
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division Mobilizes Immediate Response Force, by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Central Command
    Afghanistan
    Fort Bragg
    IRF
    Immediate Response Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT