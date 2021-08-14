Paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force prepare personnel and equipment for a deployment to the U. S. Central Command Area of Operations from Joint Base Charleston on August 14, 2021. The Immediate Response Force is charged with remaining ready to answer the Nation’s call to deploy to anywhere in the world at a moments notice. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810533
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-BI588-218
|PIN:
|588218
|Filename:
|DOD_108518236
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division Mobilizes Immediate Response Force, by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
