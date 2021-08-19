Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Aviation Day

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The National Aviation Day is a United States national observation that celebrates the development of aviation. Tyndall Air Force Base's top priority is to train and project unrivaled combat airpower through the development of F-22 Raptor pilots.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 09:01
