Spc. Chase Fitzgerald, a mass media communications specialist from the 326th MPAD, and Cpt. Chad Warren, a cut suit handler from the 7301st MTSB, show what a full training mission with a cut suit looks like.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810501
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-OS326-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108517473
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Operation, by SGT Sarah Martens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT