210818-N-CS075-1001 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 18, 2021) – Cynthia Byrd-Conner, the daughter of Master Chief Boatswain’s Mate Sherman Byrd, speaks of his journey to becoming the first black Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician. The Navy’s first Mine Disposal class graduated 80 years ago signifying the birth of the EOD community on Aug. 22, 1941. As the Mine and Bomb Disposal units evolved into today’s Navy EOD community, the force has maintained its courage and innovation in facing new emerging threats. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 20:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810496
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-CS075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108517422
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BMCM Sherman Byrd, by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS
