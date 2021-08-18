Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BCT AIT B-Roll Package

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    B-Roll Shots of training involving the 434th FA BDE (Basic Combat Training, BCT) and the 428th FA BDE (Advanced Individual Training, AIT) at the Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 18:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810486
    VIRIN: 210818-D-SN564-612
    Filename: DOD_108517223
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BCT AIT B-Roll Package, by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIT
    BCT
    Basic Combat Training
    Advanced Individual Training
    428th FA BDE
    434th FA BDE

