    Overwater Hoist Training - MTNG Charlie Company 1-189th

    CANYON FERRY LAKE, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Charlie Company 1-189th conducted overwater hoist training at Canyon Ferry Lake, Montana, August 7, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)

    Music by 2BStudio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 17:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810475
    VIRIN: 210807-Z-UZ129-546
    Filename: DOD_108517057
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CANYON FERRY LAKE, MT, US

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    Blackhawk
    Aviation
    Overwater Hoist Training

