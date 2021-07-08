Overwater Hoist Training - MTNG Charlie Company 1-189th

Charlie Company 1-189th conducted overwater hoist training at Canyon Ferry Lake, Montana, August 7, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)
Music by 2BStudio.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 17:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810475
|VIRIN:
|210807-Z-UZ129-546
|Filename:
|DOD_108517057
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|CANYON FERRY LAKE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT