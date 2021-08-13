Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Night: Lawton Rangers Rodeo

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill represented at the 83rd Annual Lawton Ranger Rodeo. Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander, swore in some of the Army's newest recruits, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell and Congressman Tom Cole. The 77th Army Band played the national anthem, and the mascots of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery were also a part of the ceremony. Soldiers and trainees were also a part of the crowd as it was Military Night for the rodeo.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 15:42
    Category: Package
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    This work, Military Night: Lawton Rangers Rodeo, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Army
    military night
    Lawton Rangers Rodeo
    Rhett Taylor
    Russell Blackwell

