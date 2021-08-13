Military Night: Lawton Rangers Rodeo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810465" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fort Sill represented at the 83rd Annual Lawton Ranger Rodeo. Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander, swore in some of the Army's newest recruits, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell and Congressman Tom Cole. The 77th Army Band played the national anthem, and the mascots of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery were also a part of the ceremony. Soldiers and trainees were also a part of the crowd as it was Military Night for the rodeo.