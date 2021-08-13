Military Night: Lawton Rangers Rodeo

Fort Sill represented at the 83rd Annual Lawton Ranger Rodeo. Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander, swore in some of the Army's newest recruits, alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell and Congressman Tom Cole. The 77th Army Band played the national anthem, and the mascots of 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery were also a part of the ceremony. Soldiers and trainees were also a part of the crowd as it was Military Night for the rodeo.
