A Voice Among Chaos

Maj. Gen. Edward W. Thomas Jr., Commander, Air Force Recruiting Service, and Lt. Col. Jay Park, Commander, Detachment 1, Air Force Recruiting Services, talk about the AIM HIGH Flight Academy and the lessons students' learn from that experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship and Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 17:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810457
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108516777
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
