    This is my Squad

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Basic Training Soldiers of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery Regiment talk about This is my Squad and what it means to each of them.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810447
    VIRIN: 210812-A-NU467-582
    Filename: DOD_108516558
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is my Squad, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill
    BCT
    Assassins
    FIRES STRONG
    This is my Squad
    A1/19
    434 FA BDE

