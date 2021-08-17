55 From The Field Comite River Diversion Project

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins New Orleans Assistant Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, Mr. Nick Sims to discuss the ongoing work at the Comite River Diversion project near Baton Rouge Louisiana on August 17, 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:47
    Category: Series
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    Civil Works
    Comite River Diversion Project

