Lt. Gen Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, joins New Orleans Assistant Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management, Mr. Nick Sims to discuss the ongoing work at the Comite River Diversion project near Baton Rouge Louisiana on August 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810434
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-EN999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108516463
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 55 From The Field Comite River Diversion Project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT