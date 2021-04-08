Airmen complete urban search and rescue training

Airmen from the 139th Medical Group complete urban search and rescue training on a realistic environment at the Guardian Centers, Perry, Georgia, Aug. 2-4, 2021. The Airmen applied life-saving skills in various disaster simulations.
