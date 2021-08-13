Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll package - 75 MDG, Hill AFB,UT

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members from 75th Medical Group participated in a mass casualty exercise during a Ready Eagle exercise Aug. 12-13, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Ready Eagle, an Air Force Medical Readiness Agency directed medical readiness training and exercise program, tested the 75 MDG on their response to a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive event. (U.S. Air Force video, David Perry)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:03
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

