Members from 75th Medical Group participated in a mass casualty exercise during a Ready Eagle exercise Aug. 12-13, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Ready Eagle, an Air Force Medical Readiness Agency directed medical readiness training and exercise program, tested the 75 MDG on their response to a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive event. (U.S. Air Force video, David Perry)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 13:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810424
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-BK017-0080
|Filename:
|DOD_108516184
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Exercise B-Roll package - 75 MDG, Hill AFB,UT, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
