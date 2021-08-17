Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report August 17, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.17.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: The best warriors in U.S. Army Europe and Africa are announced and U.S., Turkey cooperation continues with helicopter wildfire support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 13:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 810423
    VIRIN: 210817-F-JE861-288
    Filename: DOD_108516145
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report August 17, 2021, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer and Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    12th CAB
    AFN Europe
    Stronger Together
    U.S. Embassy Turkey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT