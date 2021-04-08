Chidi Blyden, deputy assistant secretary of defense for african affairs, visited U.S. Africa Command leadership at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany, from Aug. 2-5. Blyden’s visit was intended to enhance understanding of the command and share policy and strategy objectives her office is working on. During her time she took a few moments to share her thoughts on what leadership from a different gender perspective means.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810422
|VIRIN:
|210804-D-CQ961-243
|Filename:
|DOD_108516126
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senior defense official visit focuses on strategy to accomplish goals, solve security challenges in Africa (Pt. IV – women, peace, security), by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT