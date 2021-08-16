A1C Mitchell Knaub discusses the impact the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron's Airfield Management shop has on keeping the runways safe at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 05:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810407
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-VZ160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515902
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 380th Airfield Management, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT