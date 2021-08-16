Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th Airfield Management

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A1C Mitchell Knaub discusses the impact the 380th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron's Airfield Management shop has on keeping the runways safe at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 05:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810407
    VIRIN: 210816-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108515902
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th Airfield Management, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    united arab emirates
    OSS
    afcent
    Airfield Management
    380 AEW
    al dhafra

