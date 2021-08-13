Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander in Chief Award, A Thank you

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media video to say thank you to all those who were the reason Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England won the Commander in Chief Award for 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810404
    VIRIN: 210813-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108515865
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander in Chief Award, A Thank you, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Airmen

    RAF Lakenheath

    Thank you

    48th Fighter Wing

    TAGS

    Airmen
    RAF Lakenheath
    Thank you
    48th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT