Exercise Loobye HIRAIN *B-Roll*

U.S. Marines with Company B., 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, conduct Exercise Loobye at Nackeroo Airfield, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. B Co. began Exercise Loobye by seizing Nackeroo Airfield at Bradshaw Field Training Area, creating a secure location to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. Exercises like Loobye demonstrate MRF-D’s interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, their combined ability to conduct expeditionary operations like HIRAIN, and their dedication to being a postured force, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)