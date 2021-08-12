U.S. Marines with Company B., 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, conduct Exercise Loobye at Nackeroo Airfield, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. B Co. began Exercise Loobye by seizing Nackeroo Airfield at Bradshaw Field Training Area, creating a secure location to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. Exercises like Loobye demonstrate MRF-D’s interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, their combined ability to conduct expeditionary operations like HIRAIN, and their dedication to being a postured force, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810399
|VIRIN:
|210815-M-KK393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515764
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Loobye HIRAIN *B-Roll*, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT