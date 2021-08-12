Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Loobye HIRAIN *B-Roll*

    BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    12.08.2021

    Video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Company B., 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, conduct Exercise Loobye at Nackeroo Airfield, Bradshaw Field Training Area, NT, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021. B Co. began Exercise Loobye by seizing Nackeroo Airfield at Bradshaw Field Training Area, creating a secure location to conduct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration. Exercises like Loobye demonstrate MRF-D’s interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, their combined ability to conduct expeditionary operations like HIRAIN, and their dedication to being a postured force, ready to respond to a crisis or contingency in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 02:06
    Location: BRADSHAW FIELD TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    This work, Exercise Loobye HIRAIN *B-Roll*, by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    airfield seizure
    HIRAIN
    HIMARS rapid infiltration
    0814 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    MRF-D 21.2
    Koolendong 2021
    Exercise Loobye

