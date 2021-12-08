Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refreshed Field Hospital Setup Reflects Changing Combat Environment

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Nicholas Nystedt 

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    As the Army shifts to a focus on large scale combat operations, many units must perform skills they haven't had to in many years. The possibility for a near-peer fight requires the need for proficiency in creating a field hospital in an area where there hasn't previously been one. Soldiers of the 348th Field Hospital, 378th Field Hospital and 410th Hospital Center explain why the need for this is important now more than ever.

    Credit: Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan, Spc. Bassett, Cadet Nystedt

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 21:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810388
    VIRIN: 210812-A-TU975-0714
    Filename: DOD_108515617
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refreshed Field Hospital Setup Reflects Changing Combat Environment, by Nicholas Nystedt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    FIELD HOSPITAL
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBALMEDIC-2021
    NEAR PEER FIGHT

