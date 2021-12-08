Refreshed Field Hospital Setup Reflects Changing Combat Environment

As the Army shifts to a focus on large scale combat operations, many units must perform skills they haven't had to in many years. The possibility for a near-peer fight requires the need for proficiency in creating a field hospital in an area where there hasn't previously been one. Soldiers of the 348th Field Hospital, 378th Field Hospital and 410th Hospital Center explain why the need for this is important now more than ever.
Credit: Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan, Spc. Bassett, Cadet Nystedt
08.12.2021
|08.17.2021 21:52
|Package
|810388
|210812-A-TU975-0714
|DOD_108515617
|00:01:57
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|2
|2
