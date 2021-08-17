U.S. Army Staff Sgt. William Smith, a combatives master trainer assigned to 157th Infantry Brigade, instructs a tactical combatives course on Camp Atterbury, Indiana, 16 August, 2021. The second day of training focused primarily on take down techniques and defense.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810380
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-XO554-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108515469
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Infantry Brigade Tactical Combatives Course Day 2 B Roll, by SGT James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
