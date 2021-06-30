Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow in Action #3

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman, Sean Schroeder, Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Video montage of Team Goodfellow at work and play!

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 17:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810373
    VIRIN: 210817-F-ZB472-1001
    Filename: DOD_108515373
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Goodfellow in Action #3, by SrA Michael Bowman, Sean Schroeder, SrA Ethan Sherwood and A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    17th Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Goodfellow

