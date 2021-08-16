Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of Army Reserve Visits

    FT. MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    Exercise News Day

    Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring with the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, showcases Lieutenant General Jody Daniels’ VIP tour of the Global Medic, Diamond Saber, and Combat Support Training Exercise 4 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin August 2021.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810372
    VIRIN: 210816-A-MF526-393
    Filename: DOD_108515314
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FT. MCCOY, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander of Army Reserve Visits, by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve

    CSTX

    Global Medic

    Diamond Saber

    Ft. McCoy

    TAGS

