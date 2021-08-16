Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring with the 206th Broadcast Operations Detachment, showcases Lieutenant General Jody Daniels’ VIP tour of the Global Medic, Diamond Saber, and Combat Support Training Exercise 4 at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin August 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810372
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-MF526-393
|Filename:
|DOD_108515314
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FT. MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Commander of Army Reserve Visits, by SGT Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT