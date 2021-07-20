Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    627th Air Base Group Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Video by Robert Coronado 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord - Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)

    On 20 July 2021 the 627th Air Base Group held a Change of Command Ceremony. The Presiding Official was MG Mark D. Camerer, Commander US Air Force Expeditionary Center. The Outgoing Commander was Col Patrick M. O'Sullivan. The Incoming Commander is Col Christopher E. Hall.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 22:02
