On 20 July 2021 the 627th Air Base Group held a Change of Command Ceremony. The Presiding Official was MG Mark D. Camerer, Commander US Air Force Expeditionary Center. The Outgoing Commander was Col Patrick M. O'Sullivan. The Incoming Commander is Col Christopher E. Hall.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810367
|VIRIN:
|210720-D-ML822-576
|Filename:
|DOD_108515278
|Length:
|00:55:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 627th Air Base Group Change of Command, by Robert Coronado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
