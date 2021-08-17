Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Medical Presentation Day Review

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Dennis Stewart 

    AF SBIR/STTR

    The Tech Warrior OPS Virtual Medical Demo Days concentrated on three focus areas: Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Physical Therapy, Military and post-military service mental health.
    Sixty two companies were down selected to a total of twenty participants and gave their presentations to government tech scouts and subject matter experts.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810366
    VIRIN: 210817-F-WY291-1173
    PIN: 1173
    Filename: DOD_108515270
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: US

    Air Force
    Technology
    AF SBIR/STTR
    Tech Warrior OPS
    Tech Warrior Enterprise

