    Holistic Health and Fitness: Mental Imagery

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Jacob Ward 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Lisa Hutchinson, a performance expert with the Ready and Resilient (R2) performance center talks about various ways Paratroopers can improve on their physical fitness performance on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 14, 2021. R2 is a part of the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness program (H2F); a program that empowers and equips soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Ward).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 15:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810349
    VIRIN: 210714-A-BZ047-593
    Filename: DOD_108514906
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    82nd Airborne Division
    Fort Bragg
    R2
    H2F

