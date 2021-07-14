Lisa Hutchinson, a performance expert with the Ready and Resilient (R2) performance center talks about various ways Paratroopers can improve on their physical fitness performance on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 14, 2021. R2 is a part of the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness program (H2F); a program that empowers and equips soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Ward).
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 15:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|810349
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-BZ047-593
|Filename:
|DOD_108514906
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holistic Health and Fitness: Mental Imagery, by SPC Jacob Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
