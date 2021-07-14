Holistic Health and Fitness Ready and Resilient: Overcoming Failure

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810348" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lisa Hutchinson, a performance expert with the Ready and Resilient (R2) performance center talks about various ways Paratroopers can improve on their physical fitness performance on Fort Bragg, N.C. July 14, 2021. R2 is a part of the U.S. Army's Holistic Health and Fitness program (H2F); a program that empowers and equips soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize individual performance. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Ward).