Having a Baby at Fort Riley?...Watch This

Rebekah Kephart got through her fears and concerns during her pregnancy with the support and empowerment provided by IACH’s CenteringPregnancy. The prenatal care group of 8 – 10 women created an environment where Rebekah could openly raise any issue that made her anxious and yet feel included in a wider conversation of all things pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum instead being "talked at." IACH’s Centering is the only prenatal program in Kansas accredited by the Centering Healthcare Institute.