Rebekah Kephart got through her fears and concerns during her pregnancy with the support and empowerment provided by IACH’s CenteringPregnancy. The prenatal care group of 8 – 10 women created an environment where Rebekah could openly raise any issue that made her anxious and yet feel included in a wider conversation of all things pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum instead being "talked at." IACH’s Centering is the only prenatal program in Kansas accredited by the Centering Healthcare Institute.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810324
|VIRIN:
|210813-O-JU906-360
|PIN:
|210813
|Filename:
|DOD_108514655
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Having a Baby at Fort Riley?...Watch This, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT