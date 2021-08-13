Having a Baby at Fort Riley?...Watch This

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Rebekah Kephart got through her fears and concerns during her pregnancy with the support and empowerment provided by IACH’s CenteringPregnancy. The prenatal care group of 8 – 10 women created an environment where Rebekah could openly raise any issue that made her anxious and yet feel included in a wider conversation of all things pregnancy, delivery, and post-partum instead being "talked at." IACH’s Centering is the only prenatal program in Kansas accredited by the Centering Healthcare Institute.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

