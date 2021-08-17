LTG Place presents his concerns over those who are still unvaccinated during these unprecedented times. Take the right steps to prevent tragedy befalling your family and schedule your vaccine today at
https://tricare.mil/vaccineappointments
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810304
|VIRIN:
|210817-O-BP896-821
|Filename:
|DOD_108514440
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LTG Place on Vaccine Importance, by Lee Laska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT