Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Press briefing on Afghanistan by NATO Secretary General
BELGIUM
08.17.2021
Courtesy Video
Press briefing on Afghanistan by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (opening remarks)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810303
|VIRIN:
|210817-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514439
|Length:
|00:06:16
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Press briefing on Afghanistan by NATO Secretary General
LEAVE A COMMENT