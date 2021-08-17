Pentagon Press Secretary Holds News Conference

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby and Army Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor, deputy director for regional operations and force management for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, brief the media at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 11:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|810301
|Filename:
|DOD_108514437
|Length:
|00:31:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|24
|High-Res. Downloads:
|24
