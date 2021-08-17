Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Centers Series: AFILCMC

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Video by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Theis video showcases the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s job of acquiring and supporting war-winning capabilities for America’s Air and Space Forces, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, August 17th, 2021. This video is part of a series exploring the missions of Air Force Materiel Command centers. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810294
    VIRIN: 210817-F-F3456-001
    Filename: DOD_108514338
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, AFMC Centers Series: AFILCMC, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

