Theis video showcases the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s job of acquiring and supporting war-winning capabilities for America’s Air and Space Forces, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, August 17th, 2021. This video is part of a series exploring the missions of Air Force Materiel Command centers. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810294
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-F3456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514338
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFMC Centers Series: AFILCMC, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
