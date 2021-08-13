Video created in Adobe Premiere Pro for social media of the 2021 Readiness exercise Multi-Capable Airman training on Aug. 13, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing attended a variety of Multi-Capable Airman classes during the 2021 Readiness Exercise to enhance their warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810286
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-QG092-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108514244
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 Readiness Exercise Multi-Capable Airman training, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
