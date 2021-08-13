Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Readiness Exercise Multi-Capable Airman training

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Video created in Adobe Premiere Pro for social media of the 2021 Readiness exercise Multi-Capable Airman training on Aug. 13, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing attended a variety of Multi-Capable Airman classes during the 2021 Readiness Exercise to enhance their warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810286
    VIRIN: 210812-Z-QG092-2001
    Filename: DOD_108514244
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 2021 Readiness Exercise Multi-Capable Airman training, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness Exercise
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    RE21

