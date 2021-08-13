video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810286" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video created in Adobe Premiere Pro for social media of the 2021 Readiness exercise Multi-Capable Airman training on Aug. 13, 2021 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Airmen of the 114th Fighter Wing attended a variety of Multi-Capable Airman classes during the 2021 Readiness Exercise to enhance their warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)