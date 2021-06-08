U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, center, commanding general of 3d Marine Logistics Group, Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, left, sergeant major of 3d MLG, and Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Ziervogel, right, command master chief of 3d MLG, invite Marines from all units within the MLG to participate in a town hall on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 00:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810261
|VIRIN:
|210806-M-PM375-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108513790
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d MLG leaders announce a town hall to have conversations with Marines and their spouses, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez and LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT