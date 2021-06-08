Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLG leaders announce a town hall to have conversations with Marines and their spouses

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, center, commanding general of 3d Marine Logistics Group, Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, left, sergeant major of 3d MLG, and Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Ziervogel, right, command master chief of 3d MLG, invite Marines from all units within the MLG to participate in a town hall on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 00:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810261
    VIRIN: 210806-M-PM375-001
    Filename: DOD_108513790
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 3d MLG leaders announce a town hall to have conversations with Marines and their spouses, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez and LCpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Town Hall
    Camp Kinser
    3d Marine Logistics Group
    Q and A
    Surfside

