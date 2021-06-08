3d MLG leaders announce a town hall to have conversations with Marines and their spouses

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, center, commanding general of 3d Marine Logistics Group, Sgt. Maj. Rodger D. Newcomb, left, sergeant major of 3d MLG, and Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Ziervogel, right, command master chief of 3d MLG, invite Marines from all units within the MLG to participate in a town hall on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Madison Santamaria)