    Introduction to Using Digital Health in the Military Health System

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by William Wheeler 

    Defense Health Agency Connected Health

    The Connected Health Education and Training program provides an introduction to Military Health System providers on the use of digital health technology in clinical practice.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 23:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810247
    VIRIN: 201119-O-WY996-620
    Filename: DOD_108513649
    Length: 01:05:40
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, Introduction to Using Digital Health in the Military Health System, by William Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Healthcare

    TAGS

    military health
    education
    health care providers
    digital health
    connected health
    provider training

