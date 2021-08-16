Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker Helicopters during Tropical Storm Fred

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    B-Roll of Army UH-72 Lakota helicopters as the first band of afternoon rain from Tropical Storm Fred passes over Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 16, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810229
    VIRIN: 210816-A-MD562-259
    Filename: DOD_108513352
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Helicopters during Tropical Storm Fred, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAACE

