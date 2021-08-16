B-Roll of Army UH-72 Lakota helicopters as the first band of afternoon rain from Tropical Storm Fred passes over Fort Rucker, Alabama, August 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810229
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-MD562-259
|Filename:
|DOD_108513352
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Rucker Helicopters during Tropical Storm Fred, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
