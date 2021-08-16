The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, is celebrating National Aviation Week by highlighting the multiple types of aircraft that make up the brigade. The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is used by the unit to conduct troop and supply transport, sling load operations and engaging enemy combatants. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Savannah Roy)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810224
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-CE555-737
|PIN:
|685
|Filename:
|DOD_108513258
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade celebrates National Aviation Week., by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
