    National Airborne Day

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Roberts 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    August 16, 1940, marks the date of the first official Army parachute jump at Ft. Benning, Georgia. The successful jump validated the innovative concept of inserting U.S. ground combat forces behind a battle line by parachute. Every year we celebrate airborne units that continue this tradition on August 16th,
    Happy National Airborne Day from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Airborne Day, by SGT Christopher Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Special Forces
    Army
    Green Beret
    5th SFG(A)
    weeklyvideos

