August 16, 1940, marks the date of the first official Army parachute jump at Ft. Benning, Georgia. The successful jump validated the innovative concept of inserting U.S. ground combat forces behind a battle line by parachute. Every year we celebrate airborne units that continue this tradition on August 16th,

Happy National Airborne Day from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).