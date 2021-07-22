Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Retired Soldier Recall - LTC (Ret.) LeRoy Marklund - 22 July 2021

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Video by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Our final COVID-19 Retired Soldier Recall #SoldierForLifeSpotlight is on LTC (Ret.) LeRoy Marklund. LTC Marklund served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve from 1988 through 2018 in Patient Administration (71G) and as a Critical Care Nurse (668A). He is currently a Clinical Assistant Professor at the Texas A&M University College of Nursing. Listen to hear his COVID-19 recall story in his own words. Thank you, LTC Marklund, for being a Soldier For Life!

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 13:46
    Location: US

    TAGS

    US Army
    Soldier For Life
    COVID-19
    Retired Soldier Recall

