Work Play Obsession All In Foundation – Soldier For Life Podcast S9:E7 – 15 August 2021

It’s Tuesday, so that means it’s time to introduce a brand new #SoldierForLifePodcast episode! This week, LTC Olivia Nunn talks with Army veteran Topaz Navarro, Executive Director of Work Play Obsession All In Foundation, a local mental health nonprofit organization that leverages recreational activities to address and heal trauma wounds. Listen to the full episode at https://bit.ly/sflpodcastS9E7.
